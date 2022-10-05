Chronically ill patients could get easier access to new treatments if Pa. lawmakers act soon

The bill has the backing of over 70 condition-specific organizations, including those representing diabetes, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis patients, among other chronic ailments.

 Philadelphia Inquirer Photo/CAMERON B. POLLACK
HARRISBURG — Chronically ill patients could find it easier to get their insurance companies to OK new treatments under a bill Pennsylvania lawmakers are hustling to pass in the final days of the legislative session.