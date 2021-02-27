After stepping into retirement and selling Choice 102 last year, Chuck Carver’s familiar voice will be heard once again as Scholarship Challenge kicks off its 41st season this morning.
Carver is returning as host after having his 40th season of the award-winning quiz show stricken down by COVID-19.
Although it was an unfitting end to a storied career, with his return, Carver said, “It’s kind of neat to have one last shot at it.”
New Choice 102 owners Dave and Irene Radigan, who also own the Owego-based WEBO, have been focused on continuing the Scholarship Challenge tradition, according to Carver, and were big fans of the program.
“I could tell that it wasn’t some sort of sales pitch,” Carver said, reflecting on those initial discussions about the sale of the station. “It was coming from the heart and there was genuine enthusiasm there. I think in the short time that they’ve been at this, they’ve proven that they’re community broadcasters, like I like to think Todd (Bowers) and I were. So I think we made a really, really good choice and I’m excited for them.”
The Sayre Theatre will host Scholarship Challenge over the next few weeks, since Guthrie’s Patterson Auditorium, which has hosted the event in recent years, is currently being utilized in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Carver is looking forward to getting behind the microphone for one last time.
“I really didn’t think I was going to get that as it all played out this past year. (The Radigans) were rather insistent that I get that last chance, and it’s also obviously their chance to get a feel for it,” said Carver.
And although the usual field of 24 teams has been reduced to 16, Carver is excited to see area students have a chance to test their knowledge once again.
“It’s just a year in which we know it’s going to be different and goofy and crazy and certainly getting to this point has not been easy, but I think we’re ready to do a good show and I’m sensing a lot of excitement in the community for it, so here we go one last time,” he said.
The 41st season of Scholarship Challenge kicks off at 10 a.m. today. The schools participating are Athens (two teams), Sayre, Waverly, Spencer-Van Etten, Tioga, Canton, Northeast Bradford, Troy, Towanda, Wyalusing, Montrose, Newark Valley, Notre Dame, Loyalsock and North Rome Christian.
Athens Silver and Canton will face off at 10 a.m. along with a match between Notre Dame and Tioga Central. At 2 p.m. today, Montrose and Newark Valley will go head-to-head as well as Troy and Wyalusing.
The next round will be held on Saturday, March 6 and then the finals are slated for March 13 at noon.
No audience will be allowed in the theater and all COVID precautions will be taken. The event will be broadcast live on Choice 102 (102.1 FM and 960 AM) as well as all WEBO stations.
