Church celebrates completion of renovations

WAVERLY — It was a time to celebrate the completion of renovations last week at the Valley United Presbyterian Church in Waverly.
The extensive renovations ranged from the sanctuary and the addition of a social hall with large windows to offices, bathrooms, educational rooms divided by age, and even the removal of a tile drop ceiling to reveal original woodwork.
More than 100 people gathered on Sept. 29 to celebrate the improvements, which represented a large milestone in the church’s history.
The Valley’s first Presbyterian church was established in 1812 in east Waverly, and the current church on Park Avenue was built in 1849. The sanctuary was added in 1885.
“Here we are, on Sept. 29, 2019, dedicating our church once again,” said the Rev. Sharan Knoell. “One hundred and thirty-four years after the dedication of the sanctuary and 95 years after the dedication of the social hall — almost to the day.”
Knoell noted that with bringing the Valley’s three Presbyterian churches together into a single congregation in 2014, the goal was to establish a permanent, spacious church home with enough room for future growth.
“It was important that our worship space felt sacred, our fellowship hall was warm and inviting, our classrooms were child-friendly and that our building was accessible to people of all physical capabilities,” she said. “Through discernment, hard work, persistence, resilience and God’s blessing, we now have this beautiful new and renovated structure which we dedicate to serve God, our congregation and the community.”
The celebration included thanks and acknowledgment to those who were involved throughout the process.
“We give thanks to God for the hands that built this building — whether those hands supplied building materials ... donated funds ... worked on the actual construction or whether those hands were folded in prayer,” Knoell said.
