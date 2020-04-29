WAVERLY — When the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting life locally, the Rev. Sharan Knoell said, “We didn’t even have to think about it in the beginning. We just knew this is what we needed to do.”
Since March 24, the Valley United Presbyterian Church, in partnership with Waverly CHOW for Children, has been welcoming those in need to a weekly drive-thru food giveaway.
“It’s growing every week,” said volunteer Mark Middaugh. “ … It started out as mostly Waverly, but it’s grown and now we see people coming from Sayre and Athens.”
“And more seniors than I expected … many more seniors,” volunteer Ellen Tubbs added.
Based on Tuesday’s registration, volunteers were set to help 542 people, or 177 families, with everything from chili, soups, and tuna to peanut butter and jelly, meats, fruits, other fresh produce, string cheese, milk, egg beaters, and fish sticks.
The giveaway is largely supported with items from the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, although donations and locally purchased food can help fill the gaps. Knoell highlighted a recent large donation of chips from Frito Lay and the Waverly Central School District.
“This is how we’re trying to be the hands and feet of Christ in the world, even while this is a scary time to be out in the world,” Knoell explained.
And there are more than enough hands willing to help, Middaugh added.
“Everybody wants to do their part and help in any way that they can,” said Middaugh. “We’re blessed that we can help. It’s a great feeling to be able to do that.”
The giveaways should be able to continue through May, although Knoell has applied for funding that could extend them even longer.
They are held from 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. Visitors must pre-register by calling (570) 423-1540. Each recipient is assigned a time in order to prevent a backup of traffic from spilling out onto the roadway.
