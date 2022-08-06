TOWANDA — Business is booming for a newly established beauty salon in Towanda that seeks to provide a variety of cosmetic services to everyone.
The Circle Beauty Bar, located at 12 Park St. in the borough, has been off to a great start according to its owner, Vanessa Hansen.
The business had its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony with state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) on Saturday, July 30. However, Hansen did officially open it a week prior to the ceremony, and she said that its been busy ever since.
The salon offers services such as hair coloring, haircuts, styling, as well as facials, lashes and eyebrows treatments. Hansen stated that what sets her a part from other local salons is her set of specific facial treatments. She offers at least six treatments that unclog pores, hydrates and moisturizes skin, and also lessens fine lines and wrinkles.
“The reception has been great and a lot of people have stopped by,” she said. “They have asked a lot of questions and taken business cards too, so I’m very excited.”
The 18-year-old entrepreneur has the enviable position of owning her own business right after graduating high school. Hansen graduated from Northeast Bradford High School in June and also finished a three-year cosmetology program at the Northern Tier Career Center.
“It was book work for the first majority of it and then it was hands-on learning everything like hair and nails,” she said.
Hansen has enjoyed cosmetology since she was a little girl doing hair and nails for her family members. It was always her ambition to have her own beauty salon one day.
She worked at Lucent Salon & Lashes in Sayre for year and received support from her parents to get the business started. Her parents are Jack and Erica Hansen of Hansen Logging and Firewood in Rome, Pa.
“This is very special. My parents and grandparents both own their own business, so I guess it’s part of me,” Hansen said.
For more information or to book an appointment, call (607) 778-0726. The salon can be found online via Facebook and Instagram.
