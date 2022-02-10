Citizen demands Wysox access area closure, alleges criminal activity

WYSOX TOWNSHIP — Wysox Township officials will be reaching out to state officials on behalf of a concerned citizen who called for the closure of a local boat launch due to alleged criminal activity taking place there.
Monroeton resident Ronald Irvine spoke for his son Damien, the Wysox property owner, who could not be at the supervisors’ meeting on Wednesday.
Irvine alleged that criminal activity has been taking place at the Fish Commission Access Area on the Susquehanna River near his son’s property on Leisure Drive.
He stated that the area is suppose to be closed at dusk, but people trespass onto the property at all hours of the night. Individuals have engaged in unruly and dangerous activity like drugs and alcohol and race their trucks on the property at high rates of speed. People have made doughnuts in the mud and when they get their vehicles stuck, they have walked to Damien’s house and asked him to help pull their vehicles out.
“There’s a lot of bad things going on over there,” he said. “We would like to close that road off.”
He was also concerned for his two young grandsons who live on the property where he said people are speeding up to about 90 miles per hour.
Supervisor Bill Them stated that because the property falls under the jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, it would be up to the commonwealth to fully close the road and access area.
Irvine stated that state officials use to monitor the area, but they are never present anymore to ensure safety.
Them said he and the other supervisors will speak to state officials on the Irvines’ behalf and write a letter detailing their concerns and demands.
Wysox officials also advised Irvine to speak to the commission to see if they will give the right away to the road back to his son.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.