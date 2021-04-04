Citizens gather at courthouse to show support for survivors of sexual abuse

TOWANDA — Citizens and local legislators gathered at the Bradford County Courthouse Friday to show support for survivors of sexual abuse.
Though the weather was far more cold and windy than employees of the Abuse and Rape Crisis Center, who organized the Rally for Survivors hoped, the Bradford County Commissioners, state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) and residents met outside the courthouse for a ceremony to show survivors of sexual abuse that they are believed and supported.
Bradford County Commissioner John Sullivan read a proclamation acknowledging April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
In the proclamation, Sullivan stated that sexual harassment, abuse and assault is a “widespread problem” and shared that statistics show that 1 in 5 women, and 1 in 67 men have been raped and 1 in 6 boys, and 1 in 4 girls have been abused before they turn 18.
The proclamation encourage locals to speak up and work together to draw awareness to and do what they can to help erradicate sexual abuse.
“With leadership, dedication and encouragement there’s compelling evidence that we can be successful in reducing sexual violence in Bradford County through preventive education, increased awareness and holding perpetrators who commit acts of violence responsible for their actions,” Sullivan read.
Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller informed those in attendance at the rally that the commissioners were part of a ceremony held on Thursday that marked April as Child Abuse Awareness Month as well and harshly condemed those who abuse others.
“There should be no safe place in our communities for people that perpetrate abuse on others, sexual abuse or any other abuse. There should be no safe place in our communities for that,” he said.
Miller stated that the individuals who report the abuse they’ve overcome are “only a small portion” of people being abused and thanked the employees of the ARCC for their work helping survivors of abuse.
“I can’t put into words how appalling this all is … these victims carry these scars with them their entire lives, they never get away from them,” he commented.
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko offered thanks to ARCC staff as well further denounced abusers, saying that abuse comes in many forms and there is “no place in society or in Bradford County” where abuse should be permitted.
“Anyone that is convicted of that should have the fullest fury of the law brought on them,” he said before urging any abuse survivors that have not reported crimes against them to do so.
Pickett encouraged both abuse survivors and those who know others who may be being abused to reach out and noted that the ARCC is a “safe haven” that can offer many kinds of help.
“Help is available and I want to encourage people to help make this stop,” she commented.
“Today we especially want to recognize survivors, those who have come forward to tell their stories to people and those who are still holding those stories inside in secret. Today really is about them. We are honored to do the work that we do with survivors but at the end of the day it’s about them and we want them to know that they have our support; whether they reach out to us, whether they go through the legal system, whether they don’t, we are here,” stated Monya Tsiknas, an ARCC staff member.
Tsiknas also announced that the ARCC’s sister agency from Sullivan County is available for anyone who would like to seek help but is not comfortable talking with someone in their own community.
