ASYLUM — History was alive and thriving at the French Azilum Historic Site over the weekend with a little bit of everything for history buffs.

French Azilum hosted its annual Civil War Weekend on its historical grounds Saturday and Sunday. Participants engaged with the public and displayed muskets and Civil War-era artifacts. They also re-enacted a battle skirmish where they fired off muskets and cannons for spectators.

