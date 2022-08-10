ASYLUM — History was alive and thriving at the French Azilum Historic Site over the weekend with a little bit of everything for history buffs.
French Azilum hosted its annual Civil War Weekend on its historical grounds Saturday and Sunday. Participants engaged with the public and displayed muskets and Civil War-era artifacts. They also re-enacted a battle skirmish where they fired off muskets and cannons for spectators.
Tours of the site’s historical buildings were also conducted, along with a night tour of some houses. The event also had a frying pan tossing contest where a trophy was given to the one who could throw it the farthest.
Re-enactors of the 141st Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry dressed as Union soldiers for the event that they are very proud of. Many of them like Kurt Lafy are descendants of the 141st regiment that fought in the Civil War.
“The 141st [Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry] is significant to Bradford County because out of 1,000 men in the regiment, 650 of them were from Bradford County,” Lafy said. “If [someone’s] family has lived in the county since the 1800s, [they] are probably descended from a Civil War soldier in one way, shape or form.”
Lafy stated that he wishes more younger people were taught the local ties to major Civil War events. Specifically, he wishes kids were taught about David Wilmot’s role in American history. Wilmot was an abolitionist and part of the anti-slavery Free Soil Party. He sponsored the Wilmot Proviso of 1846, which sought to stop the expansion of slavery into western territories, and would go on to create the Republican Party in Pennsylvania. He is buried in Riverside Cemetery in Towanda.
He also discussed how the Presbyterian Church on Route 187 in Wysox is the burial site for Colonel Henry John Madill, who commanded the 141st regiment.
“That man should be the second most famous person in Bradford County, but people don’t know that much about him,” Lafy expressed.
He stated that the Civil War Weekend is a living history event, where participants interact with attendees and try to answer their questions, unlike other traditional reenactment events.
Re-enactor Ben Gardiner stated that his ancestors were in both the 137th New York Volunteer Infantry and Pennsylvania’s 141st regiment. He was dressed as an Irish immigrant fighting for the Union to honor his Irish ancestors.
Randall Smith of the Big Pond-based 4th U.S. Light Artillery was another re-enactor dressed as a Union soldier. He has been reenacting for about 20 years and is passionate about his work. He stated that he would like to see greater public attendance at the events.
The re-enactors are serious about their passion and they have a lot of fun with it. In April, many of them participated in the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee where over 1,000 re-enactors attended.
“We have been everywhere from Rome, N.Y. to Chickamauga, Ga. and every place in between,” said re-enactor Pappy Fiske.
