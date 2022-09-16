Clandestine plan to force a vote on Pa. legislative gift ban fails, lawmakers shrug

A plan to break the Pennsylvania legislature’s blockade of a ban on gifts from lobbyists fell flat Wednesday, and lawmakers seem generally uninterested in the reform.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/TOM GRALISH
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

HARRISBURG — Activists who want the Pennsylvania General Assembly to ban lobbyists from giving gifts to legislators thought they had a way around the institutional blockade: recruit a lawmaker on the inside.