As drug overdose deaths have grown across Pennsylvania in recent years, so has government spending on addiction treatment. Just how much that price tag is, however, isn’t clear.

In the General Assembly, a Senate resolution could provide clarity. Senate Resolution 352 would direct the Joint State Government Commission to study how the Department of Human Services calculates payouts for drug and alcohol addiction treatment centers. It is sponsored by Sen. Michele Brooks, R-Greenville.

Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.