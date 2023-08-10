The Lady Trojan Basketball Club will host the Clark Jackson Band for a fundraiser at the Troy Sale Barn on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for Mexican food, pork BBQ and Backroad Creamery macaroni-n-cheese prepared by the Lady Trojan Basketball Club.
Bluestone Brewery and Mountain Lake Winery will both be onsite serving local beer and wine; Central Sip will be serving bubble teas and other non-alcoholic specialty drinks.
The Clark Jackson Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. Raffles including a 50/50 will be sold throughout the evening to benefit the Lady Trojan Basketball Club. Donations will also be accepted.
Admission will be by donation at the door, or a table with eight chairs may be reserved ahead of time. For more information or to reserve a table, call or text Rodney VanNoy at (570) 529-3715.
