WYSOX — Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative and CoBank teamed up to award $10,000 to the Bradford County Firemen’s Association to assist with operating the new Bradford County Fire Training Center.
A $5,000 donation from Claverack, matched by a $5,000 donation from CoBank — one the cooperative’s lenders — will be used to purchase training materials and to help cover operating expenses associated with the training center.
The Bradford County Firemen’s Association, comprised of the 24 fire departments that serve the county, owns and operates the fire training center. Construction of the training center, located on the Northern Tier Career Center campus in North Towanda Township, was completed in October 2021.
“We are pleased to be able to assist the Bradford County Firemen’s Association’s efforts to operate and maintain its new fire training center,” said Claverack President and CEO Steve Allabaugh. “The training center provides a vital service to our region’s firefighters and other first responders, and we are proud to support it.”
Claverack funded its share of the donation through the cooperative’s community services grant program. The program utilizes unclaimed capital credits refunds to support non-profit organizations that work to improve the lives of those within the cooperatives’ service territory. The grant program does not affect electric rates.
The cooperative secured a matching grant through CoBank’s Sharing Success program. Based in Greenwood Village, Colo., CoBank is one of the largest private providers of credit to the rural economy, delivering loans, leases and other financial services to agribusiness and rural infrastructure in all 50 states.
A member-owned, not-for-profit utility with headquarters in Wysox, Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative provides electricity to nearly 19,000 consumers in Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga and Wyoming counties.
