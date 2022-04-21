TROY – The highly infectious nature of COVID-19 and the severity of its symptoms led to schools across the nation to take new steps to ensure student safety. The Troy School Board is currently considering one option, with was the focus of discussions and a presentation at their meeting Tuesday.
COVID concerns had led to the board dedicating around $225,000 of its ESSER III toward purchasing a bipolar air ionization system called Atmos Air that would work to charge air particles in Troy School District buildings and oxidize and neutralize chemicals and pathogens like COVID in the air ducts. The technology was originally developed in Switzerland.
But now a combination of rising COVID vaccination rates and misgivings regarding the price has brought some skepticism as to the need for the large purchase.
At the March 22 School Board meeting, board member Mary Abreu brought her concerns to the gathering, stating she had seen that the Clean Air Group, the company marketing the Atmos Air filtration system, was facing lawsuits due to false advertising.
Abreu took a moment to clarify her statements at the meeting, noting that she had accidentally conflated the Clean Air Group with other air filtration companies that were under suit, and noted that Clean Air Group was not the company involved in the suits.
“I’m the person who misspoke at the last board meeting,” Abreu said, introducing herself to Clean Air Group representatives. “I confused Global Plasma Solutions with Atmos Air when referring to the lawsuit. My apologies.”
When board member Gavin Watson asked about other schools that had installed the Atmos Air system, representatives mentioned that public schools in Johnstown, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia had installed the system, as well as schools as far away as Cape May in New Jersey.
Large arenas such as The Los Angeles Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, and US Bank Arena in Minneapolis, home of the Minnesota Vikings, had also installed the system. Both the stadiums had installed the systems pre-COVID.
Representatives could not give the school board an accurate estimated cost off hand, but they estimated the average cost of purchase and installation would cost the district 70 cents per square foot of building treated.
Board member Heather Boehner said a previous board estimate put the total cost at $320,000. The system and the dielectric barrier tubes it contained would come with a two year warranty, but the tubes are recommended to be replaced every two years, which representatives estimated cost roughly 15% of the original cost each time.
Boehner acknowledged that the district needs to do something to boost its air quality, but remained skeptical of the Atmos Air purchase.
“I don’t have any issue with doing something to get better air quality but I don’t believe it needs to come from a place of fear,” she said.
Board members have not yet voted to formally purchase the Atmos Air system at this time, and said they would reach out to the school systems mentioned by representatives to gauge their opinion of the system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.