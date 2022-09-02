Clean Slate expansion could include sealing low-level felony records

View from outside of the Eastern State Penitentiary.

 The Center Square/By Kathy D. Reasor

Advocates say a bipartisan effort to seal criminal records for low-level felonies would give more people second chances and boost the Pennsylvania economy.

The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss House Bill 1826, which would expand the Clean Slate Act by automatically sealing some low-level felonies.

