WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – Two months after Wyalusing Township Supervisors announced they had secured permits to clear gravel from two creeks in Camptown, the work is about to begin.
As shared during the supervisors’ July meeting, the permits were issued through the Bradford County Conservation District and were to address two areas of stream bed no longer than 2,500 feet within a year.
During their meeting Tuesday, supervisors said they expect that work to begin this weekend with contractor Stagecoach Transport and Crushing removing gravel from Camp’s Creek and Sandt’s Creek.
Supervisor Chairman Marvin Meteer previously explained that the permits will control multiple aspects of the project, such as how much gravel can be taken out and where it can be relocated.
“It’s something that we can do that will make the situation better should we have another storm,” he said.
Elsewhere along Sandt’s Creek, supervisors talked about repairs that had been completed on a walking bridge along Camptown Church Street that had been installed many years ago by Degan Smith for a senior project and has survived flooding in more recent years.
According to Supervisor Lanny Stethers, the walking bridge replaced an old concrete structure that kept getting plugged up by stream debris and had to be removed.
“That was a cool project, and so far the water hasn’t taken it out,” Stethers said.
Supervisor Arthur Allen said he spoke with Smith over the past weekend, who asked if it had survived the floods.
“He was amazed by that,” Allen said, while also praising the outcome of the project.
According to Meteer, the walking bridge needed quite a bit of work, including the replacement of some rotted boards.
All that is left to do now is seal the wood, Stethers noted.
