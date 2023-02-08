TOPS0836 met on February 2nd at the Trinity Lutheran church. We had 15 members weigh in. The TOPS best loser was Rosi Sites. Our Second best loser was Ann. The KOPS best loser was Joanne Stevens. The TOPS box went to Becky Beatty for her second week. And the KOPS box went to Nancy Mechling for her third week. Our $2.00 winner was Rosie Sites and Rosie was also our $5.00 winner. Next week’s contenders are as followed, Laura Benjamin, Ron Rockwell , Ann, Leona Curtis and Joanne Westbrook. Our forbidden food for the week is any kind of candy. And our fruit baskets went to Rosie Sites. And Joanne Stevens.
Our monthly winners are as followed. TOPS best loser of the month was L.V. And our KOPS best loser was Nancy Mechling. Our menu winner goes to Joyce Roote. With a total of $6.50. The can game winner was Ron Rockwell with a total of $3.45. The dot game winner was Ann, winning $5.00. Our in the black winner was Mary Walter with a total of $9.00. Birthdays and Anniversarys were recognized as well.
