TOPS 0836 met on September 29th at the Trinity Lutheran Church. We had 16 members weigh in. The weekly best loser was Becky Beatty and the KOPS best loser was Joyce Root. The TOPS box went to Becky Beatty for her first week, and the KOPS box went to Nancy Mechling for her second week. The $2.00 winner for the week was Becky Beatty, and this is your week ($2.00) winner was Ron Rockwell. The weekly $5.00 winner for the week was Nancy Mechling, and next weeks contenders are as followed: Joanne Stevens, Loretta Kukaites, Laura Benjamin, Mary Rockwell and Mary Walter. The forbidden food for the week was “chocolate.” Our fruit baskets went to Becky Beatty and Joyce Root.
The program for the week was held by Violet Koser on Keep New Memories form Disappearing. When the details of an old memory grow fuzzy, we tend to chalk it up to the passage of time. Likewise, when information we learned years ago seemed to have passed it expiration date. We may get a little bit frustrated. But because the brain often holds fast to so many memories, we can forgive a forgotten foreign capital here or the name of a long ago neighbor there. A Massachusetts Dr. suggests While you struggle to recall new information in the first place, A simple distraction what should have been the encoding phase of memory formation, could be that the information never had a chance to be stored. If your looking for a way to boost your ability to hold onto new information and make sure it gets moved to an easy retrievable place in the mind. Practice on learning more effectively and efficiently.
Next weeks program on October 6th will be held by Laura Benjamin.
For more information, it is as followed: We meet every Thursday night at the Trinity Lutheran Church, with weigh ins being at 4:30 – 5:30. With a brief meeting to follow. For all other information, please contact our Leader Loretta Kukaites at 570-265-5153 or our Co-Leader Ron Rockwell at 570-297-2862. We can also be found on Facebook at TOPS0836 Towanda.
