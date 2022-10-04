Tops 0836

TOPS 0836 met on September 29th at the Trinity Lutheran Church. We had 16 members weigh in. The weekly best loser was Becky Beatty and the KOPS best loser was Joyce Root. The TOPS box went to Becky Beatty for her first week, and the KOPS box went to Nancy Mechling for her second week. The $2.00 winner for the week was Becky Beatty, and this is your week ($2.00) winner was Ron Rockwell. The weekly $5.00 winner for the week was Nancy Mechling, and next weeks contenders are as followed: Joanne Stevens, Loretta Kukaites, Laura Benjamin, Mary Rockwell and Mary Walter. The forbidden food for the week was “chocolate.” Our fruit baskets went to Becky Beatty and Joyce Root.