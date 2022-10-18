TOPS 0836

TOPS 0836 met on October 13th at the Trinity Lutheran Church. We had 13 members weigh in. The weekly TOPS best loser was JoAnne Westbrook. And our KOPS best loser was Elaine Tomb. The TOPS box went to JoAnne Westbrook her first week & the KOPS box went to Elaine Tomb for her first week. Our $2.00 winner was Leona Curtis and this your week ($2.00) winner was Joanne Westbrook. The $5.00 weeklsy winner was Elaine Tomb. This weeks contenders are Mary Rockwell, Nancy Mechling, Mary Walter, JoAnne Stevens, and Ron Rockwell. The forbidden food for the week is pasta. And the fruit baskets went to JoAnne Westbrook and Elaine Tomb.