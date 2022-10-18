TOPS 0836 met on October 13th at the Trinity Lutheran Church. We had 13 members weigh in. The weekly TOPS best loser was JoAnne Westbrook. And our KOPS best loser was Elaine Tomb. The TOPS box went to JoAnne Westbrook her first week & the KOPS box went to Elaine Tomb for her first week. Our $2.00 winner was Leona Curtis and this your week ($2.00) winner was Joanne Westbrook. The $5.00 weeklsy winner was Elaine Tomb. This weeks contenders are Mary Rockwell, Nancy Mechling, Mary Walter, JoAnne Stevens, and Ron Rockwell. The forbidden food for the week is pasta. And the fruit baskets went to JoAnne Westbrook and Elaine Tomb.
The program for the night was held by our Co-leader Ron Rockwell on The Susan G. Komen for the Cure foundation. It was formatted by Nancy Goodman Brinker in 1982 in Dallas Texas. Komen focusses on patient navigation and advocacy. Providing resources for breast cancer patients to understand the American medical system. It has also funded research into the causes and treatment of breast cancer to thousands of women and men.
Next weeks program will be our Halloween craft sale fundraiser.
For more information it is as followed: We meet every Thursday night at the Trinity Lutheran Church. With weigh-in beginning at 4:30-5:30. With a brief meeting to follow. For all other information please contact our Leader Lorretta Kukaites, at 570-265-5153 or our Co-Leader Ron Rockwell at 570-297-2862. We can also be found on Facebook at TOPS0836 Towanda.
