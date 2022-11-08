TOPS 0836 met on November 3rd at the Trinity Lutheran Church. We had 16 members weigh in. The weekly best losers were Ann and JoAnne Westbrook. Our weekly KOPS best loser was Joyce Root. The TOPS box went to Ann and JoAnne Westbrook for their first week and the KOPS box went to Joyce Root for he first week. Our $2.00 winner was Leona Curtis, There was no this is your week ($2.00) winner. The $5.00 winner for the week was Laura Benjamin, and next weeks contenders are, Loretta Kukaites, Becky Beatty, Ann, Leona Curtis and Joyce Root. The weekly forbidden food is “leftover Halloween candy.” The fruit baskets went to Ann and JoAnne Westbrook and Joyce Root.
Our TOPS winners for the month of October, were as followed: TOPS monthly best loser was Violet Koser, and the KOPS monthly best loser was Mary Walter. Those who lost 2lbs. or more were, Nancy Mechling, Ruth Ann Cleveland, and Mary Walter. Our menu game was won by Mary Walter. The dot game was one by Ron Rockwell. The monthly birthdays and anniversaries were announced as well.
The program for the night was held by our leader Loretta Kukaites as we went over our chapter by-laws. Addition and corrections were made and will be voted on November 10th, before the meeting. We encourage you to attend if you are able.
Next weeks program on November 10th is our monthly soup and sandwiches fundraiser and will be put on by the officers and a few chapter members. We will also be voting on our chapter revised by-laws as well.
For more information, it is as followed: We meet every Thursday night at the Trinity Lutheran Church, with weigh – in beginning at 4:30 – 5:30. With a brief meeting to follow. For all other information please contact our Leader, Loretta Kukaites at 570-265-5153 or our Co-Leader Ron Rockwell at 570-297-2862. We can also be found on Facebook at TOPS0836 Towanda.
