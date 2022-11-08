TOPS 0836

TOPS 0836 met on November 3rd at the Trinity Lutheran Church. We had 16 members weigh in. The weekly best losers were Ann and JoAnne Westbrook. Our weekly KOPS best loser was Joyce Root. The TOPS box went to Ann and JoAnne Westbrook for their first week and the KOPS box went to Joyce Root for he first week. Our $2.00 winner was Leona Curtis, There was no this is your week ($2.00) winner. The $5.00 winner for the week was Laura Benjamin, and next weeks contenders are, Loretta Kukaites, Becky Beatty, Ann, Leona Curtis and Joyce Root. The weekly forbidden food is “leftover Halloween candy.” The fruit baskets went to Ann and JoAnne Westbrook and Joyce Root.