TOPS 0836
TOPS 0836 met on December 29th at the trinity Lutheran Church. We had 15 members weigh in. The weekly TOPS best losers were Rosie Sites and Laura Benjamin. Our weekly KOPS best loser was Loretta Kukaites. The TOPS box goes to Laura Benjamin for her second week. And the KOPS box goes to Loretta Kukaites for her first week. Our weekly $2.00 winner was Rosie Sites. Our $5.00 winners were between Becky Beatty and Loretta Kukaites. Next weeks contenders are as followed. Nancy Mechling, Violet Koser, Rosie Sites, Becky Beatty and Loretta Kukaites. Our weekly forbidden foods were chocolate candy and ice-cream. The fruit baskets went to Laura Benjamin, Rosie Sites and Loretta Kukaitus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.