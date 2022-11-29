The Towanda Area Senior Citizens met at the Wysox Presbyterian Church on Nov. 17 with 21 members present,
President, Bob Whipple, opened the gathering with the Pledge to the Flag and a brief prayer. He then thanked the kitchen committee and introduced the speaker for the AAA (Area Agency on Aging), Bridgette Worthington.
BSST (Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga Counties) has been a non-profit since 2010. It is overseen by a Board of Directors and governed by the PA Department of Aging.
Their main goal is to provide independence for senior citizens and to help them make good choices for their future. Counseling, housing, Personal Care, Home Support, Caretaker relief, Meals on Wheels, the Panic Button, Medicare counseling, help with Taxes, Healthy Steps, Maintaining Active Living Centers for 60 yrs old and disabled veterans, and programs to help senior citizens to get together socially are some of their services. No one is turned away.
Thanking Bridgette for her program, Bob began the monthly meeting. Secretary, Kay Fulmer, read the October minutes which were approved. The treasurer’s report could not be presented due to the absence of Ruth Cleveland, Treasurer.
At the Christmas meeting on Dec. 15, a ham dinner will be provided, accompanied by the sides dishes from members. Andy Boardman will entertain. The 50/50 drawing was won by Roslyn and Lillian. The only November birthday was Sharon DePoto, and there were no anniversaries to announce.
In closing, Bob remarked on three things to be thankful for: too large clothing, a messy home resulting from entertaining family and friends and paying taxes, a result of being employed.
Bob wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and a safe ride home.
Everyone is invited to the meetings on the third Thursday of the month.
Come and join us; you’ll be glad you did!
