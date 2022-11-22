TOPS 0836

TOPS 0836 met on November 17th at the Trinity Lutheran Church. We had 13 members weigh in. The weekly best loser was Ann, and our KOPS best loser was Ron Rockwell. The TOPS box went to Ann for her 3rd week, and the KOPS box went to Loretta for her 2nd week. Our $2.00 winner was Ann, and this is you week ($2.00) winner was Ann. The $5.00 winner was Loretta Kukaites. Next contenders are, Leona Curtis, Rosie Sites, Mary Rockwell, Laura Benjamin, and JoAnne Stevens. Our weekly forbidden food is “second helpings.” The fruit baskets went to Ann and Ron Rockwell.