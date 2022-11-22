TOPS 0836 met on November 17th at the Trinity Lutheran Church. We had 13 members weigh in. The weekly best loser was Ann, and our KOPS best loser was Ron Rockwell. The TOPS box went to Ann for her 3rd week, and the KOPS box went to Loretta for her 2nd week. Our $2.00 winner was Ann, and this is you week ($2.00) winner was Ann. The $5.00 winner was Loretta Kukaites. Next contenders are, Leona Curtis, Rosie Sites, Mary Rockwell, Laura Benjamin, and JoAnne Stevens. Our weekly forbidden food is “second helpings.” The fruit baskets went to Ann and Ron Rockwell.
The program for the night was our monthly brown bag auction. Thank you everyone who brought in items.
Just a friendly reminder that next week on Wednesday November 23rd will be a weigh in only from 4:30 – 5:30. If you are unable to attend please call one of the officers and let them know so you can be marked as excused.
For more information, it is as followed: We meet every Thursday night at the Trinity Lutheran Church, with weigh-in beginning at 4:30 – 5:30. With a brief meeting to follow. For all other information, please contact our leader, Loretta Kukaites, at 570-265-5153, or our Co-Leader, Ron Rockwell at 570-297-2862. We can also be found on Facebook at TOPS0836 Towanda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.