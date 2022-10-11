TOPS 0836

TOPS 0836 met on October 6th at the Trinity Lutheran Church. We had 15 members weigh in. The weekly best looser was Mary Rockwell, and our KOPS weekly best loser was JoAnne Stevens. The TOPS box went to Mary Rockwell for her first week and the KOPS box went to Nancy Mechling for her 3rd week. Our $2.00 winner for the week was Ruth Ann Cleveland and this is your week ($2.00) was Mary Walter. The weekly $5.00 winner was JoAnne Stevens and next weeks contenders are JoAnne Westbrook, Ron Rockwell, Laura Benjamin, Elaine Tomb and JoAnne Stevens. The forbidden food for the week is all kinds of bread. And the fruit baskets went to Mary Rockwell and JoAnne Stevens.