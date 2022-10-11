TOPS 0836 met on October 6th at the Trinity Lutheran Church. We had 15 members weigh in. The weekly best looser was Mary Rockwell, and our KOPS weekly best loser was JoAnne Stevens. The TOPS box went to Mary Rockwell for her first week and the KOPS box went to Nancy Mechling for her 3rd week. Our $2.00 winner for the week was Ruth Ann Cleveland and this is your week ($2.00) was Mary Walter. The weekly $5.00 winner was JoAnne Stevens and next weeks contenders are JoAnne Westbrook, Ron Rockwell, Laura Benjamin, Elaine Tomb and JoAnne Stevens. The forbidden food for the week is all kinds of bread. And the fruit baskets went to Mary Rockwell and JoAnne Stevens.
Our TOPS Monthly best loser was Mary Rockwell, and our KOPS monthly best loser was Elaine Tomb. Those who lost 2lbs or more were, Violet Koser, Rosie Sites and JoAnne Westbrook. The menu winner for the month was Ruth Ann Cleveland, and the dot game winner was Laura Benjamin. There were no winners for the can game or in the black for the month. Birthdays and Anniversaries were announced as well.
The program for the night was held by Laura Benjamin on TOPS inspirational thoughts and a game to see how many clothes pins each of us could hold in one hand without dropping them.
The group collected a total of $260.00 to go to our local Cancer Society, in loving memory of Fran.
Next weeks program on October 13th will be held by our Co-Leader Ron Rockwell.
For more information it is as followed. We meet every Thursday night at the Trinity Lutheran Church, with weigh-in beginning at 4:30 -5:30, with a brief meeting to follow. For all other information please contact our Leader Loretta Kukaites at 570-265-5153, or our Co-Leader Ron Rockwell at 570-297-2862. We can also be found on Facebook at TOPS0836 Towanda.
