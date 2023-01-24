TOPS 0836 met on January 19th at the Trinity Lutherian Chirch. We had 11 members weigh in. The TOPS best loser was L.V. our weekly KOPS best loser was Nancy Mechling. The TOPS box went to L.V. for her first week and the KOPS box went to Nancy Mechling for her first week.Our weekly $2.00 winner went to Joyce Roote. Our $5.00 winner was Nancy Mechling. Next week’s contenders are as followed: Becky Beatty, Elaine Tomb, Mary Rockwell, Joyce Roote, and Joanne Stevens. The weekly forbidden food is cake. The fruit baskets went to Mary Walter, Loretta Kukaites and Nancy Mechling.
The program for the night was our ornament exchange and we started the quarter game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.