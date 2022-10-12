Heritage Garden Club News
The Heritage Garden Club met on October 3 at the Baptist Church in Troy. The following members were in attendance: Fran Gardiner, Vivian Hall, Beverly Hunter, Holly Keegan, Charlotte Lyon, Vivienne L. Slear, Laura Steele, Carol Ulmer, Judy Warn, and Debbie Wheelend. Five guests were also in attendance.
The meeting began with an informative program on No-Till gardening presented by Kevin Brown of the Bradford County Conservation District. Brown explained that if you till the soil and it rains, the resulting mud dries and or cakes. Water, bugs, earthworms can’t get through.
In No-Till gardening a cover crop is planted after a crop is harvested. This is done to encourage soil health and to prevent erosion. Ideally you should cover the area with about a a foot of hay or other organic matter in the fall although you can also do it in the spring. After that, you poke a hole and plant a seedling, keeping the mulch fairly close to the plant. Brown cautions that you should wait until around June 12 to plant. No weeds should germinate but if they do, you are not using enough mulch.
The goal of No-Till is little work; the plants know what they need. The pillars of the No-Till method is to not disturb the soil and diversity. It is not for “the perfect garden” gardeners.
The garden club’s business meeting began after the program. Vice President Laura Steele presided in the absence of President Barb Andrus. She announced that it is time to replace the flowers with fall decor in the baskets in the downtown area of Troy. A work bee is planned for Thursday, Oct. 6.
Vice President Laura Steele thanked everyone who took part in the District Annual Meeting. Congratulations were in order to Caroline Hall and everyone who helped with the Club Raffle basket, Judy Warn, who was installed as District V Director, and Sharon Brown who was presented with the Exceptional Horticulturalist award.
The bake sale the club held at the Fall Festival was very successful. The club wishes to thank Lois Fabian and Pat Dewey for donating items to the sale.
The Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania board meeting will be held in Boalsburg on October 10-11. Barb Andrus, Sharon Brown, Vivian Hall and Judy Warn are planning to attend.
Heritage Garden Club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania and National Garden Clubs, Inc. New members are always welcome. For more information, call Barb Andrus at (570)297-3043 or any member of the club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.