CMA celebrates First Responders Appreciation Day

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Gratitude towards local first responders was shown at the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company Saturday.
First Responders Appreciation Day was held under a pavilion on a hot and sunny afternoon by the Christian Motorcycle Association and the Disciples of Christ.
“The CMA is always reaching out to the community, so we wanted to show appreciation here at the fire company,” said CMA Chapter 1338 Chaplain Jeff Bisher.
He stated that CMA wanted to thank emergency personnel such as EMTs, firefighters and policemen.
“We want to honor those that run towards the fire while others are running away from it,” he said.
Members cooked lunch on a grill for all attendees free of charge as a part of their gratitude.
“CMA’s goal is to change the world one heart at a time,” said Dan Earle, former CMA president of the Sayre chapter. “We believe in loving God, loving others and serving people. We want to serve those who put their lives on the line every day.”
Organizers wanted to thank the event’s sponsors that include Ted Clark’s Busy Market, Adam Bennett of State Farm Insurance, David Dekay of First Citizens Community Bank, Carl Etshman Co., Soprano’s Market, Chemung Canal Trust of Waverly, Keck’s Food Service, Walmart, Linda Park of Waverly and the Athens Township Fire Department.
