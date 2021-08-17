Coach Dawsey apologizes for comments caught on video

TOWANDA – Long-time Towanda football coach Craig Dawsey came before the school board Monday with apologies to both those within the district and the community at large after a football practice video surfaced over the weekend that included some brief, disparaging remarks about those he leads on the gridiron and others.
According to an anonymous source, these videos are taken for the players to learn from. However, amidst the audio of the kids running plays, Dawsey was heard in one clip, apparently close to the microphone, murmuring, “I hate dealing with COVID, I hate dealing with the kids, parents, adults, coaches.” In another clip, he said, “I’m done. I’m (expletive-deleted) done.”
Reading a prepared statement before the school board Monday, Dawsey said, “Through words, actions and events that transpired over the last 72 hours, I have brought shame to the Towanda community, my school, my self and, most of all, the brotherhood of Black Knights. I worked myself up over events that I cannot control and caused me to say things that are not in my character at all. I am truly sorry for any anguish that I have caused. I am asking humbly for the chance to continue in my life’s calling as head football coach of Towanda High School. I ask for your forgiveness and grace as a try to right a wrong that I have so grievously committed.”
In 2018, Dawsey became the Towanda program’s most winning coach in history. In past reporting, he had also been regarded as a “leader of this community” and recognized for his ability to teach his players.
The issue was not brought up before the board for any public action Monday.
