CANTON BOROUGH — The Canton Borough Council voted on two resolutions that they believe will make code enforcement more efficient on Monday.
Codes Enforcement Officer John Raub spoke on a resolution for setting the procedure on how SWEEP Appeals Hearings should be conducted.
SWEEP stands for Streets & Walkways Education and Enforcement Program, which allows municipalities to use code enforcement by conducting street patrols, computerized tracking of code violation notices and speedy adjudication of violations, according to the City of Philadelphia’s Street Department website.
Raub stated that past hearings have started to look more like meetings with public comments that he felt were unnecessary.
“They are not designed to be public meetings,” said Raub. “They are designed to be hearings and need to be run as such to be efficient.”
At a code enforcement training, the issue of prosecuting cases at the magisterial court level was discussed and he stated that the borough mostly does private criminal complaints.
Through his research, he is asking council to apply for his own originating agency number or ORI, which would allow him to issue non-traffic citations at the magisterial level.
Raub said that it would simplify the process for the borough and that the borough does not use the magisterial level that often.
He also expressed the need to change the wording of some codes in regard to the grading of offenses by changing some misdemeanors to summary offenses.
“I don’t see the need for any code violation to be an actual criminal offense instead of a summary offense,” he said.
The council voted for both resolutions regarding code enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.