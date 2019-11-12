The Troy Area School District Foundation Board has announced that retired U.S. Air Force Col. John Herrington will be this year’s inductee into the Foundation Hall of Distinguished Alumni.
Herrington, a 1958 Troy graduate and 1962 Gettysburg College graduate, will receive the honor during a student assembly at 10 a.m. Nov. 25 in the high school’s Memorial Auditorium. Alumni and the general public are invited to the event. A reception will take place in the lobby afterwards.
According to biographical information provided by the foundation, Herrington received his wings in March 1964 and retired from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel in 1985. During his career, he flew 100 missions over Vietnam and accumulated over 3,000 flight hours in the F-4 Phantom. After retirement, Herrington worked as a system safety engineer and B-2 test engineer as part of Northrop Corporation, then went on to manage the Northrop Grumman flight test facility in Mojave, California, and spent a year at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works.
Since moving back to Troy in 2003, Herrington has stayed busy volunteering with organizations such as the VFW, American Legion, Wings of Eagles Discovery Center, the foundation, Troy Lions Club, and Glenwood Cemetery.
