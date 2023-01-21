Local students received honors at DeSales University. The following students earned a minimum 3.50 GPA on no fewer than 12 credit hours at DeSales University and qualified for the Fall 2022 Dean’s List:
- Whitney Madill of Monroeton majoring in Theatre
- Hannah Tavani of Towanda majoring in Theology
Some local students made the Dean’s List at York College for the Fall 2022 Semester. To do so students must earn a GPA of at least 3.50 while registered for at least 12 credit hours.
The following local students made the Dean’s List:
- Derek Pierce of Towanda, a Class of 2026 Sport Management major
- Mackenzie Tewksbury of Wyalusing, a Class of 2023 Biology major
To make the Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University students must earn a GPA of 3.500-3.699 while registered for at least 12 credit hours.
The following local students made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
- Jorgeanna Mosier of Towanda
- Gwenn Fassett of Towanda
- Elizabeth Wells of Wyalusing
The following students earned a 3.700 or better GPA at Southern New Hampshire University and were named to the President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
- Brittany Despreaux of Troy
- Lillian Frisbie of Rome
In order to be named to the Dean’s List at Penn West University students must earn a GPA of 3.40 while earning a minimum of 12 credits.
The following students were named to the Fall 2022 Semester Dean’s List:
- • Kaitlyn Bartlett of Troy, PA;
- • Brett Crispell of Wysox, PA;
- • Paige Hayford of Sayre, PA;
- • Jordan Hupp of Ulster, PA;
- • Abigail McKeever of Gillett, PA;
- • Mallory Mummert of Athens, PA;
- • Nathan Rhodes of Sayre, PA;
- • Arin Rockwell of Athens, PA;
- • Eban Sanabria of Burlington, PA;
- • Samuel Shedden of Canton, PA;
- • Mitchell Shoemaker of Towanda, PA;
- • Arienne Strickland of Towanda, PA;
- • Madalyn Valoroso of New Albany, PA;
- • Clayton Watkins of Towanda, PA;
- • Chantel Wilcox of Towanda, PA;
Congratulations to all our local scholars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.