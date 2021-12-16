Colonial Towers fundraises in late resident’s memory

NORTH TOWANDA — The Towanda Active Living Center inside Colonial Towers held a fundraiser this week in memory of one of its late residents.
Congregate members collected $80 and an assortment of items like cat food and litter for You Too Animal Rescue in Towanda Township on Wednesday, said Deena Mize, the senior center manager.
She stated that it was a wonderful fundraiser that aimed to care for local animals during this holiday season.
The fundraiser was held in honor of Betty Johnson, a center resident and volunteer who passed away on Oct. 26 at the age of 86.
Johnson was fond of animals and would visit You Too Animal Rescue in her spare time where she also adopted a cat, said Mize.
Bill Kolbeck, who runs the pet adoption center, has her pet now and he also collected the center’s fundraised items and money on Tuesday, she said.
Mize noted that the center is currently open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for meals, entertainment and games.
“Anybody is welcome here for people ages 60 and older,” said Mize. “The center is open to the community, not just to the people who live here.”
For more information about the center’s activities, people can call (570) 265-2687.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.