Members of the Valley Color Guard were out for their traditional Veterans Day tour of remembrance Thursday as they made 17 stops with words of honor and the firing of volleys. Participants are pictured at the second stop outside of the Athens Township Municipal Building. Other locations included the Sayre and Waverly VFWs, Catholic War Veterans, Oliver Brown Memorial, Sayre and Athens American Legions, Rest Cemetery, Howard Elmer Park, Waverly War Memorial Stadium, South Waverly Borough Hall, and the J.E. Wheelock Fire Hall.
Color guard honors Valley veterans, stop by stop
- Review Photo/Ryan Sharp
