COLUMBIA CROSS ROADS — A 19-year-old Columbia Cross Roads man was arrested on Sept. 11 after being accused of raping a child.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Levi Smith has been charged with three first degree felonies including rape of a child, rape by forcible compulsion and statutory sexual assault of a victim more than 11 years younger than him as well as seven related charges following an investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.
Police documents show that Smith was reported to have raped the victim at a Columbia Township residence. A forensic interview with the victim was completed on June 27.
Court records state that the victim asked Smith to stop his actions but he did not stop until her father entered the room. During an interview with police, the victim’s father stated that he walked into Smith’s room and saw him “pulling (his) pants back up.”
Smith was arrested and arraigned with an assigned bail of $100,000, which has not been posted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
