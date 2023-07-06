Fatal crash

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Columbia Cross Roads man died in a single motor vehicle crash Thursday morning in Smithfield Township.

Nathan H. Spencer, 35, was driving a water-tanker truck north on Berwick Turnpike before it crashed near the intersection with Hoblet Road around 5:39 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. The truck left the roadway and took a hard left curve. The vehicle was seriously damaged as it came to final rest in a ditch.

