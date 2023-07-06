SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Columbia Cross Roads man died in a single motor vehicle crash Thursday morning in Smithfield Township.
Nathan H. Spencer, 35, was driving a water-tanker truck north on Berwick Turnpike before it crashed near the intersection with Hoblet Road around 5:39 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. The truck left the roadway and took a hard left curve. The vehicle was seriously damaged as it came to final rest in a ditch.
“Displacement of water within the trailing unit caused [Spencer] to overturn onto the roadway and slid into the northbound ditch,” the police report states.
Spencer sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead upon the arrival of the Bradford County Coroner, police said. Spencer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
Respondents to the scene also included the Ridgebury Township Volunteer Fire Department, PennDOT, Guthrie EMS, and Fulmer’s Recovery and Transport.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.