Comedy show to bring laughs to help parents recover from COVID

SAYRE – It’s been about eight months since Athens resident Jason Gowin launched his “Dadpocalypse: My Clueless Journey Into Fatherhood” podcast, which morphed into “The Parent’s Lounge” a few months later with Los Angeles-based actor and comedian Jamie Kaler. Now the show is branching out into a new forum – as a live, stand-up comedy event at the Sayre Theatre.
“People need to laugh,” Gowin said. “People had a really hard time with everything that happened. They were stuck at home.”
Gowin has three boys – twin 2-year-olds and a 5-year-old “with a lot of energy.” During COVID-19, Gowin had to be extra careful of COVID-19 due to his wife’s heart condition, and turned to podcasting as an outlet. Through that medium, he also wanted to give other parents a chance to vent.
Gowin’s friend Dave Schrader, who hosts “The Holzer Files,” was his second guest, and helped him book celebrities such as comedian Bill Engvall and Anson Williams from “Happy Days.” Another guest was Kaler, who has appeared on shows such as “My Boys,” “Friends,” “Will and Grace,” and “How I Met Your Mother” during a 25-year career in Hollywood. Kaler hosted a similar podcast, “DadLands,” which he used to showcase the parenting comedy he developed with becoming a parent to two daughters.
“When he came on my show, we just clicked,” Gowin said. “There was just that creative spark there that solidified it. We just had so much fun that afterwards we were like, ‘This was super fun. We should do this again.’ And finally, we decided that we would team up permanently and we could combine ‘Dadpocalypse’ and the ‘DadLands’ into what is now ‘The Parent’s Lounge.’”
The idea for the live stand-up comedy show came when Gowin was approached by friend Sarah Brackel, who is now the Sayre Theatre manager, to help organize a show once the theater was open once again.
With the upcoming “Parent’s Lounge Live – An Evening of Stand-up Comedy,” Kaler is looking forward to being in front of a live audience again since stand-up opportunities were limited due to the pandemic.
For Kaler, there isn’t a greater feeling than entertaining a crowd.
“It’s just great to get back out with human contact and hear live laughter,” he said.
“They’re going to relate to the stuff that they’re hearing,” Gowin explained. “They’re going to relate to the stories and just the chaos that is raising children, and also surviving your children during a pandemic. All of the crazy stuff that everybody’s kids get into, we’re going to take you down that road with each of us. We’ve been writing original songs. It’s going to be an all-encompassing parental oasis for comedy, and a night out without your kids.”
For Gowin, being able to make people laugh carries another benefit – being able to repay the community for their generosity after his wife suffered a stroke six days after their twins were born.
“This community raised $18,000 for us in the course of four days, said Gowin. “My family lived on and was able to survive because of the kindness of this community. I’ve tried to do as much as I can to give back.”
Gowin is also thankful to Dandy Mini Marts and First Citizens Community Bank for supporting the show as sponsors.
From the Sayre Theatre, the duo hopes to continue growing their show and take their stand-up on the road.
“If you have kids, this set is dedicated to you,” Kaler said, referencing an old bit. “And if you don’t have kids get ready to sit back and feel great about your life choices.”
“It takes a village to raise a child, but it also takes a village to make parents feel great about the fact that they are parents,” he continued. “It’s going to be a celebration about the pain of parenthood.”
Kaler will also be promoting a new stand-up album, “Home Schooled,” which he will release a week prior.
The “Parent’s Lounge Live Stand-Up Comedy” show was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Sayre Theatre, but now a second date – Friday, Sept. 24 – has been added due to the overwhelming response. For information about tickets, visit the Bradford County Regional Arts Council’s website.
