BRADFORD COUNTY — After the shocking news of Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin’s passing on Sunday afternoon spread, local community leaders, government officials and friends spoke to Bustin’s high character and pleasant demeanor in the days following his death.
Bustin’s fellow Commissioners Doug McLinko and Daryl Miller said in a statement Monday that Bustin was “passionate about his service to our county.”
“His involvement in community service spans most of his adult life, from coaching soccer to his service as a first responder, firefighter and EMT. He was a dedicated and committed public servant whose advocacy for the most vulnerable populations was unwavering. Ed was always focused on helping others. He was a voice for the voiceless while involved with the programs to help the mentally ill and those with addiction.”
The commissioners would go on to say that Bustin was a “true leader, respected by his peers as well as his employees. his care and accomplishments will positively affect Bradford County for many years.”
“Ed was a very strong supporter of all emergency services organizations in the county. His sincere interest and his dedication to the community will long be remembered,” said the Greater Valley EMS’s official Facebook page on Monday.
Bustin, who worked as a EMT before his political aspirations were realized, also served on the GVEMS board of directors.
The Bradford County Humane Society also took to social media to share their condolences for the Bustin family.
“He was an animal lover, a great supporter of the local shelters, and in general, the best person you could hope to meet,” the organization said in a post along with a picture of Bustin at the facility on Monday. “He and Terry adopted their cat, Jack, from BCHS. We will all miss our friend so much, and our hearts are with his family.”
In their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening, Towanda Superintendent Dennis Peachey and Sayre Council President Jim Daly each offered their condolences for the Bustin family. Peachey called Bustin a defender of education and thanked him for being in the corner of public education during his time as commissioner.
Athens Township Supervisor George Ballenstedt said he and the Athens community were heartbroken over Bustin’s death.
“Ed was a friend of mine in public service and a great Bradford County Commissioner. He was very active on many county and state projects and committees, including working in the forefront in the battle against the opioid epidemic. He was always fighting for our county and our rural communities. He has such an amazing resume, showing what a generous, compassionate, dedicated, and giving person he was. He and his wife Terry were such a great example, really enjoying their lives together, especially their new grandchild. I know I speak for Athens Township when I say Ed will be sorely missed in so many ways. I am so sad for this terrible loss that we all are feeling, especially his family, friends, and coworkers. He truly was a great man with good values and of very good character. If you ever met Ed you knew almost instantly that he was trustworthy. He was top shelf. I will miss him. Prayers for peace for all who knew him.”
Progress Authority Executive Director Tony Ventello said Bustin was great person and easy to talk to.
“Level headed and a true advocate for the people he served,” Ventello added. “I enjoyed working with him very much. He will be sadly missed.”
Bustin’s death reverberated in state and national politics as well, with State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) remarking how he worked with Bustin to combat heroin and opioid addiction.
“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin today,” Sen. Yaw said. “I have worked very closely with Ed during his years as commissioner, most notably in our joint effort to combat heroin and opioid addiction all across Pennsylvania — this was something Ed was truly passionate about. He was a true public servant, smart, generous and dedicated. My heart goes out to the Bustin family.”
Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) also said that he was grieving along with the Bradford County community on Tuesday.
“I join the Bradford County community in mourning the passing of Commissioner Ed Bustin, a dedicated and committed public servant with a long history of service to the Commonwealth,” the senator said. “Terese and I send our deepest condolences to Ed’s family and loved ones.”
