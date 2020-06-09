Gov. Tom Wolf’s participation in last week’s march against injustice and gun violence in Harrisburg was a display of the governor’s hypocrisy, according to Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko.
Since the state’s COVID-19-related shutdown began in March, and as Bradford County’s businesses continued to be hindered by limitations under the yellow and now green phases of the state’s reopening plan, McLinko and other county officials have voiced their opposition, with the belief that local businesses are responsible enough to take the appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining operations.
As Wolf stood with hundreds of protestors last week, McLinko thought about the local businesses owners and workers whose lives have been disrupted due to the closures.
Dauphin County, which remains in the yellow phase of the state’s reopening plan, is currently limited to gatherings no larger than 25 people. Both the governor and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have voiced allowances for people expressing their First Amendment rights, including protests against the COVID-19 shutdown orders that began in March.
“I also understand Gov. Wolf has the same First Amendment rights as every other law-abiding Pennsylvanian,” McLinko said. “But what isn’t lost on me is that our governor, Tom Wolf, also called our small business owners and local officials cowards and quitters when they sought to safely open on their own according to CDC guidelines, but earlier than Wolf had decreed. What our out-of-touch millionaire governor doesn’t understand is this pandemic and Wolf’s shutdown orders have decimated small business owners. Most mom and pop businesses across Pennsylvania aren’t owned by millionaires like Tom Wolf. They are owned by everyday Americans that put their blood, sweat, and tears into something that they are watching be destroyed by the actions of their own government. Starting a small business is anything but cowardly. It takes real courage, dedication, and sacrifice — something millionaire Tom Wolf cannot comprehend. So, while Pennsylvanians are worried about losing their life’s work and keeping a roof over their head, Gov. Wolf thought it was appropriate to violate the same order he attacked small business owners and local officials over all so he could walk in a protest with people holding signs that said ‘Blue Lives Murder.’”
The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association also criticized the governor over his involvement in an event that included the “Blue Lives Murder” signs last week, taking it as a sign that the governor views state troopers as no better than those charged with the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, who had been detained for using a counterfeit $20 bill, died while Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, even as Floyd said he could not breathe. Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers who stood by and didn’t intervene are facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
“Troopers go to work every day knowing they may not return home to our loved ones,” PSTA President David Kennedy said in a statement. This is a sacrifice we accept because we have sworn an oath to uphold the laws of the commonwealth and the United States, without any consideration of class, color, creed or condition. We live by this oath and are dedicated to protecting you, our fellow citizens, and the rule of law. And that will never change.”
McLinko added that the death of Floyd was reprehensible and was glad to see that those involved would be held accountable for their actions.
“Again, I understand Gov. Wolf has the same First Amendment rights as everyone else, but this man is an absolute hypocrite and I won’t sit silently while he attacks my fellow local officials, our small business owners, or our law enforcement officers,” McLinko said.
