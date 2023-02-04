Daryl Miller is announcing his intention to seek another term serving Bradford County as County Commissioner.
“I have been honored and am grateful for the privilege of being elected to serve the citizens of this county as your Commissioner and humbly ask for your support in continuing to serve another term”, Miller shared in his announcement.
Miller related that since taking office, a strong emphasis has been placed on improving Bradford County’s critical infrastructure with major renovations to the courthouse, construction of the new Public Safety Center and 911 communications system, building a new firefighter/first responder/law enforcement training facility, and county bridges have been replaced and repaired in record numbers.
In addition, major improvements have been made to county parks by adding playground equipment and acquiring an additional park through a generous donation from the Cook’s Pond Association. Throughout these major improvements, the county has had no tax increase, paid off the county debt, held the line on spending, and maintains a healthy fund balance. This has been accomplished by a cooperative effort with County Elected Row Offices and departments, and a keen awareness that the Commissioners have a responsibility to be good stewards of the citizens tax dollars.
Miller stated “My emphasis as Bradford County Commissioner has been and continues to be, to ensure that the county maintains the highest level of service to our citizens in an efficient and cost effective manner. With my experience in the private sector for over 30 years, from entry level employee to engineering and sales to being co-owner of a major sawmill equipment manufacturer (Cornell Industrial Corporation), I acquired a wealth of knowledge in both business management and shop floor (hands on) work experience.”
“This has allowed me to be well equipped to analyze from a practical and common sense approach the many challenges we continually face relating to budgeting, providing services and capital improvement projects. I believe in committing my energy and efforts to serving our county and am someone who believes in diligently studying issues that come before us and to be proactive in my efforts to make the best decisions on behalf of our county.”
Among Miller’s priorities in the next term as Commissioner, if given the privilege, is to continue to protect the county’s sound financial health by insisting our tax dollars are used wisely. Additionally, he will work to continue to upgrade and rebuild our county’s infrastructure including the upgrade of our emergency communications and 911 system by adding additional radio towers, continue to push for broadband, internet, cell phone connectivity and service throughout our county, and promote economic development and job growth in the private sector.
“As Commissioner, I have advocated extensively on behalf of our county at various levels of government on numerous important issues related to our county. One example is to address flooding damage taking place within our county. Stream channel degradation and erosion continues to be a major issue in our county affecting many of our citizens’ homes and properties. I will continue to find ways to address this problem to find solutions to reduce the incidences of flooding damage,” Miller continued. “Certainly something I am grateful for is our first responders and their commitment to serving our communities. The county’s firefighter, first responder, law enforcement training facility is just one example of my commitment to find ways to give these men and women the tools necessary to continue to serve us at the high level they do. I will continue my commitment to support them and their selfless efforts to serve our communities and our county.”
Miller lives with his wife Kay in Wyalusing, Terry Township. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of the County Commissioner’s Association of Pennsylvania and is the immediate Past President of that Association completing his term as President last year. Daryl also serves as Vice Chair of the Bradford County Conservation District, is on the Board of the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission and is a member of the Bradford County Republican Committee representing Terry Township.
Miller states “I bring proven, principled, and practical leadership to work for you the taxpayers and citizens of our county. I would be honored to serve once again as your County Commissioner to continue my effort in serving in the county I have called home my entire life. I humbly ask for your vote on May 16 and for your support in my endeavor to continue to serve you and make sure our county continues to be fiscally sound (keeping taxes low). A great place to live, work, and enjoy the beauty we are blessed with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.