Wysox, PA – Republican County Commissioner Doug McLinko will kick off his re-election campaign on February 13, 2023 with a complimentary reception at the Jones Diner, 469 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda at 5:00 pm. McLinko released the following statement:

“The people of Bradford County are honest, hardworking people who deserve a high level of service from their public officials. Since my first day in office, I have always sought to represent the people of Bradford County with honesty and fairness and they have responded by continually blessing me with their support throughout my time as their Bradford County Commissioner.