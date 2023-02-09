Wysox, PA – Republican County Commissioner Doug McLinko will kick off his re-election campaign on February 13, 2023 with a complimentary reception at the Jones Diner, 469 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda at 5:00 pm. McLinko released the following statement:
“The people of Bradford County are honest, hardworking people who deserve a high level of service from their public officials. Since my first day in office, I have always sought to represent the people of Bradford County with honesty and fairness and they have responded by continually blessing me with their support throughout my time as their Bradford County Commissioner.
“I am formally announcing my intentions to seek another term as County Commissioner and invite my supporters to attend at no cost. My priorities are always local, and I will work tirelessly to build on our accomplishments in Bradford County and always put our people first.
“Now more than ever, it is important that we, as public officials and stewards of the people’s trust and treasure, manage the County’s finances in such a way that we can help grow our local economy while keeping more of the taxpayer’s money exactly where it belongs…in their own wallets.
“Bradford County is a great place to live, work, start a business, or raise a family and if re-elected, no one will work harder than me to keep it that way. I humbly and sincerely ask for the continued help and support of the people of Bradford County so that I may continue to serve them as their County Commissioner.”
Doug McLinko and his wife, Linet, live in Wysox Township. Doug is the father of six children with the two youngest children at home. In addition to his work as County Commissioner, he serves as President of America’s Rural Energy Coalition, a national organization that supports growth in the energy industry. Doug also has served in various volunteer positions within the Republican Party and was recently selected to represent Bradford County to the Republican Party of Pennsylvania as a member of Republican State Committee.
