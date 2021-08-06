Bradford county Commissioner Doug McLinko has filed a lawsuit in Commonwealth Court alleging that Pennsylvania’s “no excuse” mail-in voting passed in 2019 was unconstitutional, and is requesting “a declaratory judgment as to the constitutionality of Act 77” in the interest of future elections.
In court documents recently filed for “Doug McLinko vs. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of State and Veronica Degraffenreid,” McLinko, who is also a member of the Bradford County Board of Elections, “believes that administering ballots pursuant to P.L. 552, No. 77 (Act 77) is unconstitutional and places him into an untenable position of acting unlawfully at the risk of disenfranchisement of voters.”
McLinko is represented in the suit by Walter S. Zimolong, Esq. of Villanova, Pennsylvania, who argues that the state’s Constitution has long required in-person voting, and that the only exception outlined in the state Constitution for absentee ballots carries specific requirements – that the voter will not be at their home on election day due to business, is unable to attend due to illness or disability, cannot attend due to observing a religious holiday, or cannot vote due to election day duties. Any allowances beyond that criteria would require a constitutional amendment.
Among evidence, he cited the case of “In re Contested Election in Fifth Ward of Lancaster City” in which the Pennsylvania Supreme Court declared a Pennsylvania statute similar to Act 77, unconstitutional. The act, P.L. 309 of 1923, allowed the filing of absentee ballots by those outside of the district because of their work when only military absentees were authorized by the Constitution at the time.
“If McLinko certifies the results of the upcoming 2021 general election that include votes from non-absentee qualified mail-in electors, then he would be violating the Pennsylvania Constitution and breaching his oath to perform his duties consistent with the Pennsylvania Constitution,” the court filing continued. “He would also be in breach of his duties to fulfill his obligations to comply with the Pennsylvania Election Code.”
When signed into law in 2019, Gov. Tom Wolf touted Act 77 as a measure that modernizes Pennsylvania’s election process and encourages voting by making it more convenient and providing more time to register to vote and submit absentee ballots.
In November 2020, an attempt led by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.-16) to throw out 2.5 million ballots based on Act 77’s constitutionality was dismissed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The justices contended that the lawsuit was only filed following the defeat of former President Donald Trump and if they had constitutional concerns, they should have filed the complaint before millions of votes had been cast. Trump’s legal team’s attempt to block the state’s certification of elections results was also unsuccessful.
