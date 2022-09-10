Commissioner McLinko meets with former President Trump

Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko recently met with former President Donald J. Trump. Voting integrity was the main topic in the meeting, which was held at Trump Tower in New York City. Pictured from left, Doug McLinko (Bradford County Commissioner), Donald J. Trump (45th President of the United States), Sam Faddis (retired CIA operations officer) and Michael Caputo (political strategist during Trump administration).

 Photo Provided

Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko had the rare opportunity to meet with the former President of the United States, Donald J. Trump on Tuesday.

McLinko said the meeting, which was held at Trump Tower in New York City, was called to discuss the integrity of Pennsylvania’s voting process.