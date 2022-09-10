Commissioner McLinko meets with former President Trump

Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko had the rare opportunity to meet with the former President of the United States, Donald J. Trump on Tuesday.
McLinko said the meeting, which was held at Trump Tower in New York City, was called to discuss the integrity of Pennsylvania’s voting process.
McLinko recently sued the state and secretary of state in an effort to halt Act 77, which allows casting ballots by mail. However, the ruling was overturned in early August by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in a 5-2 vote.
“I went to this meeting to represent the people of Bradford County. I was thankful for the meeting to tell him about Pennsylvania and how messed up the voting is,” McLinko said during a phone interview. “The guy is terrific and he appreciates the fight we are putting up. He appreciated me for the lawsuit and that we fought the fight for integrity in elections. It wasn’t about him or me; it was about the future of Pennsylvania.”
While the main focus of the meeting was on politics throughout the country — particularly voting — McLinko said he had casual conversation with the 45th President as well. McLinko was on his way to Danforth, ME for a hunting trip with his son, Titus. So, naturally, he spoke to Trump about hunting.
“The guy is terrific,” McLinko said of Trump. “I know his tweets don’t always say it, but he’s the most polite man; very friendly. Anyone who has met or spent time with him knows he’s very cordial and funny as hell.”
“He asked me about bear hunting and I told him there was a bear right next to me during a hunting trip. He said ‘are you kidding me?’ But I told him that’s not what scares me, what scares me are fishers, which are a step down from a wolverine,” McLinko explained. “Then, of course, the guys in the meeting are Googling what a fisher is. He knows Northeastern Pennsylvania — his boys hunt in Susquehanna County. It was a warm meeting with a lot of laughs, but the discussion on voting in Pennsylvania was the only reason we were there.”
Pennsylvania, McLinko believes, is the prize state in elections, as it ranks fifth in the nation in electoral college votes.
“We should not be waiting weeks to know who won an election, and the leadership is controlling all of this,” McLinko said. “It should be one day, one vote, one person, one hard copy to make it fair for everyone. [Trump] gets it and he has our back. There’s more to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.