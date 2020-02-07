Commissioner sits in on impeachment vote, calls it 'sobering'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on the charges of abusing his power and obstruction of Congress Wednesday, Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko was in the gallery looking on.
“It was pretty sobering,” McLinko said, recalling the final arguments from the Senate floor before Wednesday’s impeachment votes. “I’ve read the transcripts, I’ve studied it, I’ve watched as much as I can. Even as they started talking about it, it seemed to go from one thing to another to try and get this president. It was sad to see people living in their own little bubble that while the country is reeling from people going bankrupt because they can’t afford their premiums with health care, people aren’t even taking care of themselves because they can’t afford the deductibles, the prescription drug problems, and all the different things that people wrestle with in our country.”
McLinko was initially in Washington, D.C. to participate in an energy meeting scheduled for Friday with officials from across the country facilitated by Vice President Mike Pence’s office. He and Tioga County Commissioner Roger Bunn were able to sit in on the impeachment votes via tickets they were able to secure through U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).
Watching the proceedings, McLinko said it made him sadder than he expected and madder than he expected, especially watching the vote from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (R-W.Va.) among others.
“Trump’s policies have turned that state (West Virginia) around,” McLinko stated. “Trump’s policies have taken a very poor state and have given it wealth, and I see Joe Manchin sit there and vote guilty on articles of impeachment that aren’t even impeachable and throw his state under the bus.”
McLinko reiterated that he’s been a “Trump guy” from the beginning, and believes the president is the toughest guy who can fight those that populate “the swamp” — and has been successful so far. With that, McLinko believes that the impeachment proceedings were more about other issues, such as the Democrats’ opposition to the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, an attempt to gain the majority in the Senate, and even trying to capture the presidency in the upcoming election given the votes from those who could be Trump’s challengers in November.
“You know, people can disagree with him, people can not like him — there’s some things I don’t like — but with what this guy has done, it’s unbelievable,” he said.
“I’m happy he’s acquitted, I’m happy our country is going to go forward and all of that stuff, but the process was sad. When you hear people roll call guilty or not guilty, it’s pretty sobering.”
