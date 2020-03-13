Commissioners applaud DOH move to help EMS providers

In response to EMT and EMR shortages, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has temporarily lifted restrictions that would have kept those whose certifications have lapsed from easily getting back to serving their communities.
“They recognize, as we all do, the shortage of personnel to respond to emergencies within our community. It’s at a critical junction,” said Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller as officials recognized the move during their meeting Thursday.
Instead of having to go through a full training course that could cost as much as $900, those looking to get back into emergency services would only have to complete a round of continuing education, which can be available locally or online at little to no cost, as long as their certification hadn’t lapsed more than 10 years ago, according to a news release provided by the county. The reprieve would also exempt providers from having to take the written and psychomotor examinations.
“This is a great opportunity for providers who would like to re-certify and could provide a much needed boost for both our local volunteer and paid agencies,” HOPS Ambulance Training Officer Mary Sturdevant said.
The move was a recommendation from a County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania committee that Commissioner Ed Bustin sits on. Bustin said the committee is currently working with nearly a dozen pieces of legislation to help struggling ambulance corps, from implementing more online training to training requirements, to reimbursements for insurance and vehicles.
Bustin, who is also a member of the Greater Valley EMS Board of Directors, said ambulance costs can range from $70,000 to $80,000 for a smaller vehicle to $150,000 for a larger one. In addition, liability concerns and limitations to pay staff can pose challenges for small organizations.
“We’re not set up in this state, really in this country, for smaller rural areas to do fire and EMS,” said Bustin. “We don’t have the tax base for it and we don’t have the funding for it, but we also have the reality that in Bradford County, we may have people waiting up to half an hour or 40 minutes for an ambulance call. That could be a heart attack or minor injury. You just don’t know until you get that call, and then how do you staff up for those kinds of things.”
Commissioner Doug McLinko said at the county level, they’re doing as much as they can to help responders, including the creation of the new 911 center with a “state-of-the-art” meeting room that will reduce the need to travel outside of Bradford County for training.
“All of the things we can do locally as a county we’re trying to do,” said McLinko.
Beyond these efforts, Bustin said there are efforts to build “a culture of service back into the local communities.”
“The money oftentimes isn’t the root problem, it’s a lack of willingness or understanding that volunteerism and the need to serve your community is simply a price we pay for living here and for the privilege of being here, and we’ve lost that somewhere in a generation or two,” said Public Safety Director Bob Barnes.
Miller added that community volunteerism has been hindered as people have started working outside of their home communities more, which limits their availability to respond to emergencies.
“Because people work out of the area and out of the communities, it stresses the system,” he said.
Those interested in applying for re-instatement can contact Emergency Medical Services of Northeastern Pennsylvania at (570) 655-6818. Additional information about courses is available through the regional council’s website at www.emsnp.org or on the Bradford County Ambulance Association’s Facebook page.
