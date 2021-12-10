Commissioners approve 2022 county budget, no tax increases

TOWANDA BOROUGH — Bradford County Commissioners approved their $83,464,950 budget for 2022 Thursday, which includes no tax increase.
The approval sets the 2022 salary schedule with a 5% pay increase for all county employees not covered under a union contract.
Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller stated that this will be the 12th year without a tax increase, while Commissioner Doug McLinko added that as far as major tax increases go, people would have to go back to 2004 to see a serious one implemented.
“It’s a testament to the hard work that our fiscal department does,” said Miller. “All of our elected officials and department heads work together to provide the services that we provide as a county in a cost effective manner and we watch out for the taxpayer dollars.”
McLinko said that while its been a hard year for people economically, it was impressive to see Bradford County Fiscal Director Dan Thorp develop a good budget with no tax increases or burdens for taxpayers.
In addition, the commissioners approved the newly created positions of chief deputy coroner and deputy coroner that will be effective on Jan. 1.
Miller stated that the positions are part-time roles to provide additional assistance to the Coroner’s Office and that contractors were hired on an as-needed-basis before the creation of the positions.
The commissioners also approved sub recipient agreements that would give American Rescue Plan funds to various county
