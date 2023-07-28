TOWANDA — At the commissioners meeting on Thursday morning, there were two proclamations that were approved for the months of August and September 2023.
The first proclamation, read by Enforcement Officer Emily Benninger, proclaimed the month of August 2023 as Child Support Enforcement Month in Bradford County.
“County child support enforcement workers are a valuable asset to Bradford county, working in the cooperative sprit to ensure families receive quality services,” Benninger read from the proclamation. “Now therefore we, the Bradford County Commissioners, [...] encourage all county residents to observe this month with appropriate programs and activities.”
Chairman Daryl Miller thanked Benninger for her dedication to a tough job.
“I just want to say we certainly appreciate all the work you do on behalf of the Bradford County citizens,” Miller said. “We know you work in some very unfortunate situations but the goal and focus of that is on the children thankfully and making sure that the children can have the best lives possible in trying circumstances.”
The second proclamation declared the month of September 2023 as Hunger Action Month in Bradford County and was read by CHOP founder and CEO Dani Ruhf.
“Bradford County is committed to taking steps to combat hunger in every part of our community to provide additional resources for those in need,” Ruhf read from the proclamation. “The month of September has been designated Hunger Action Month in order to bring attention to food insecurity in our communities and to enlist the public in our fight to end hunger by taking action.”
Miller also thanked Ruhf for the work she has done for Bradford County.
“Thank you for all you do for this program,” Miller added. “You keep expanding services to more communities and counties, and we very much appreciate it.”
Both motions to approve the proclamations were made by Commissioner John Sullivan, seconded by Vice Chairman Doug Mclinko and unanimously approved.
The commissioners had several other items on their agenda.
The chief clerk was authorized to legally advertise bids for bridge 8.
The commissioners appointed Diana Luzzini and Brittney Eiklor to the Children and Youth Advisory Board for a three-year period. They reappointed Rose Repsher, Ginnie Schoonover, Carmel Watson and Lauren Rought.
Several hirings and transfers were also approved. The Aug. 10 commissioners meeting is cancelled.
Connect with Maddy: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; maddy@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.