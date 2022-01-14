Commissioners approve new ARPA funds, disaster relief measures

The Bradford County Commissioners accepted a new round of American Rescue Plan Act funds for upcoming projects Thursday while continuing to establish their disaster relief plan.
Commissioners Doug McLinko and John Sullivan approved two ARPA grants that were part of the last round of COVID money from the federal government.
One was a $48,000 grant for a new fence around Third Ward Park in Towanda and the other was a $500,000 for the Valley Joint Sewer Authority for a sewer treatment plant project that will involve replacing equipment that pulls out non-biodegradable items from the sewer system.
“The nice part about the Valley is that it helps the taxpayers to alleviate because it’s all four municipalities in the Valley,” said McLinko. “We are happy that we can help.”
Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller was not present due to his trip to Washington, D.C. to attend a meeting of the National Association of County Organizations where he represented Bradford County.
For emergency management measures, authority was given to Bradford Coutny Chief Clerk Michelle Shedden to seek financial assistance for New Albany Borough, Rome Borough and Wysox Township via the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which helps with disaster relief.
FEMA recommended that the county apply for federal funds to help finance their Hazard Mitigation Plan, which was made effective at the meeting.
Bradford County Director of Public Safety Matt Williams was also given similar authority for the entire county on behalf of the commissioners.
The county’s current plan has $105,000 of funding that was approved last year. Next month, officials will start to develop the plan and look to eventually hire an emergency management consultant to help in the development, said Shedden.
The next commissioners meeting has been changed to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners conference room instead of Thursday, Jan. 27.
