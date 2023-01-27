Commissioners approve next phases for blight mitigation

Bradford County Commissioners Doug McLinko (left) and John Sullivan (right).

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA – During Thursday morning’s meeting, the Bradford County Commissioners approved a statement of work from Dawood Engineering for blight mitigation phases two and three in Bradford County.

The total cost will not exceed $40,000. As part of an ongoing land bank project, the money will go towards Dawood redeveloping Bradford County properties which are deemed uninhabitable.