Commissioners approve next phases for blight mitigation

TOWANDA – During Thursday morning’s meeting, the Bradford County Commissioners approved a statement of work from Dawood Engineering for blight mitigation phases two and three in Bradford County.
The total cost will not exceed $40,000. As part of an ongoing land bank project, the money will go towards Dawood redeveloping Bradford County properties which are deemed uninhabitable.
As Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams told The Daily Review in July of 2022, the land bank idea started when former Towanda Borough Manager Kyle Lane approached the county in regards to the problem. Properties that go into tax or judicial sales can be purchased by the land bank for rehabilitation or demolition, then the properties can be sold for profit or continue funding the land bank.
The commissioners also approved a donation for the Supporting Area Families Everyday (SAFE) program. The donation is approximately in the amount of $75,000 and will be funded through Act 13. Bradford County human services will put in another $25,000 to the program, which is expected to help facilitate visitation during custody exchanges between parents and their children.
“We’re hopeful next year (SAFE) will get funding through a grant, but this is to help them get started,” commissioner Doug McLinko said. “We want to help keep everything safe and provide stability for the children and a chance to see their moms and dads.”
An update on the sale of the Bradford County Manor was also a topic of discussion on Thursday.
The commissioners noted that nothing has changed as far as sale price ($13.5 million). The sale is still in the process of taking necessary steps to finalize, which the commissioners hope will take place in March or April of this year.
McLinko reinforced his confidence in all current employees being taken care of.
“It’s a positive move. We have tremendous (employees) who have worked through the toughest circumstances,” McLinko said in reference to covid. “People are concerned but they shouldn’t be, because we will take care of them. There are a lot of hurdles (in the sale) to overcome, so we’re not there yet. We’ve been fully transparent and will continue to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.