Commissioners approve temporary pay bump for First Assistant DA Gallagher

Bradford County First Assistant District Attorney Brian Gallagher will receive some extra compensation for the additional work he has put in with the absence of District Attorney Chad Salsman from the office’s court proceedings.
On Thursday, Bradford County Commissioners approved an additional $9.62 per hour for Gallagher – whose pay had been $28.92 per hour – after saying earlier this month they would help him out due to his added responsibilities.
“Brian’s been doing a good job,” Commissioner Doug McLinko said.
According to Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller, Gallagher will receive the pay increase “as long as he needs it given the circumstances as they are down in the District Attorney’s Office.”
On Feb. 3, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro charged Salsman with 24 felony and misdemeanor charges, which include sexual assault, intimidating a witness or victim, and encouraging prostitution based on the testimony of five women. Shapiro alleged that during Salsman’s time in private practice, he “repeatedly used his position to pressure vulnerable female clients into sexual contact at the law office.”
Salsman pleaded not guilty and plans to fight the charges in court. He had delegated trial and courtroom work to his assistants, but continues to administer over the office he was elected to in 2019.
Late last month, the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania handed down a temporary suspension of Salsman’s license to practice law, which goes into effect Saturday.
