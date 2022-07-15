TOWANDA — Numerous Bradford County employees were hired, transferred, or reclassified during Thursday’s commissioners meeting.
Chairman Daryl Miller stated the abundance of openings around the county is due to the times in which we live. Miller noted it is especially trying to fill vacancies in Children in Youth Services.
Miller, along with fellow commissioners Doug McLinko and John Sullivan, approved the purchase of service agreement between Bradford County Children and Youth Services (Bethany Christian Services and Keystone Adolescent Center), effective July 1 through June 30, 2023.
“It’s a challenging environment (in CYS) and hard to find people for that job, but we appreciate everything they do,” Miller said. “It’s tough filling positions in the workforce environment in general. It’s the same trend just about everywhere.”
In an otherwise low-key meeting, the commissioners approved the Unit of Service Funding Contract between Bradford/Sullivan Intellectual Disability/Autism and more than a dozen care facilities. That topic will be further reviewed at the next board meeting later this month.
“We will table it to next meeting so we can clean up the language in the contract,” said Miller.
“We will take a more in-depth look because it’s a boilerplate contract,” Added McLinko. “It’s a good opportunity to take a look at it and fix some of the language.”
The commissioners approved of other topics, including the following:
- A maintenance agreement for the phone system between Bradford County and Newcastle Communications for a three year period.
- A budget revision for the Monroeton Borough ADA Ramp in the amount of $15,722.19. It was noted the rehab is currently under construction.
- An agreement between the county and the Area Agency on Aging, Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program, The Children’s House, Sullivan County Dental Clinic, YMCA of Bradford County, and The Main Link.
- The purchase of service agreement between Bradford/Sullivan Early Intervention and The Advocacy Alliance.
The commissioners also mentioned the excitement surrounding two upcoming local events.
The Sunfish Shuffle will be held from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, July 16 at Sunfish Pond in Canton. The event benefits veterans and will include breakfast.
Cook’s Pond near Potterville will host Children’s Day, a free event on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Food is included, along with several activities. Endless Mountain Outfitters will once again be on hand offering kayaking and other fun ventures for children.
Additionally, the Bradford County Commissioners meeting scheduled for Aug. 11 has been canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.