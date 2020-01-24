The Bradford County Commissioners approved an agreement Thursday between the county and Wysox Township Supervisors to lease the Wysox Township Municipal Building for future elections.
Commissioners also authorized Chief Clerk Michelle Shedden to legally advertise the change of polling location from the Wysox EMS building, where they had traditionally been held.
According to commissioners, Wysox Township Supervisors will have to approve the change during their next meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.